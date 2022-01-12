Here’s which Orioles gain — and lose — the most from Camden Yards’ new left-field dimensions | ANALYSIS

On the surface, that would mean the changes will benefit their pitchers — who allowed an MLB-leading 258 home runs in 2021 — at the cost of hurting their own hitters. Yet, it’s noteworthy the Orioles are making these adjustments at a time when eight of their top nine prospects, according to Baseball America, are either pitchers or left-handed hitters, with switch-hitting top prospect Adley Rutschman included in the latter group. The Orioles have prioritized college bats in recent drafts, particularly those who hit the ball hard to all fields, work at-bats to wait for pitches they can do damage on and take walks. Theoretically, those are the types of hitters who can minimize any detrimental impact of these changes.