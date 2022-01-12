Here’s which Orioles gain — and lose — the most from Camden Yards’ new left-field dimensions | ANALYSIS

This week, construction began at Camden Yards to alter the ballpark’s left-field dimensions, meaning 2022 will be only the second season in the 30-year-old venue’s history in which the field area differs from its original measurements.
The Orioles elected to make these changes to counter a growing change in the sport that has negatively affected their pitching staff more than any other: the home run boom. Over the past three seasons, 72 more home runs have been hit at Camden Yards than any other ballpark, a difference larger than the gap between second and 13th place.
Their solution, it seems, is to raise the fences from the left-field corner to the bullpens in left-center field from 7 feet to about 12 feet tall, while moving the fence back by as much as 30 feet, with that increase varying at different points along the way. In the Orioles’ estimation, Camden Yards will remain a hitter’s park, yet be far more balanced and far less of an outlier when it comes to home run frequency.
On the surface, that would mean the changes will benefit their pitchers — who allowed an MLB-leading 258 home runs in 2021 — at the cost of hurting their own hitters. Yet, it’s noteworthy the Orioles are making these adjustments at a time when eight of their top nine prospects, according to Baseball America, are either pitchers or left-handed hitters, with switch-hitting top prospect Adley Rutschman included in the latter group. The Orioles have prioritized college bats in recent drafts, particularly those who hit the ball hard to all fields, work at-bats to wait for pitches they can do damage on and take walks. Theoretically, those are the types of hitters who can minimize any detrimental impact of these changes.
The alterations also come after a season in which the Orioles’ most productive player, Cedric Mullins, was a left-handed batter who hit all 30 of his home runs to the right side of center and heading into a campaign in which five of their eight current starting pitching candidates are left-handed, meaning they’ll face plenty of right-handed hitters who could at least somewhat be neutralized by the new dimensions.
The new alignment could even make the Orioles a more appealing destination for free-agent pitchers. Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias has noted in the past that Camden Yards’ hitter-friendly tendencies have helped the club pursue position players on short-term deals. Perhaps by balancing the stadium for hitters and pitchers, they also manage to balance the free-agent interest from those two groups.
Among current Orioles, though, these are the most likely to be impacted — positively and negatively — by the new dimensions at their home ballpark.
John Means
Even before diving too deep into the numbers, Means is the most logical beneficiary of these changes. As a left-handed starting pitcher, Means has usually faced lineups stocked full of right-handed hitters, who typically tend to hit the ball to left field. As a flyball pitcher, he’s now likely to surrender fewer that sail over the fence. As the Orioles’ ace, he figures to be among the team’s leaders in innings, meaning he’ll be on the mound frequently when what were once wall-scraping home runs are instead casual flyouts.
Among pitchers who threw at least 60 innings at their home ballpark in 2021, Means allowed the third-most home runs per nine innings. Of the 15 home runs Means surrendered at Camden Yards in 2021, nine were hit to the left of the bullpens, according to Statcast and review of broadcast video. The Orioles have not yet announced what the impacted area’s exact dimensions will be, but video review of those nine home runs suggests that at least three and as many as five of those nine home runs would have stayed in the yard with a taller and deeper fence.
Austin Hays
Hays, as the Orioles’ projected starting left fielder, will be heavily affected on both sides of the ball thanks to these changes. He’s played center field before, and he’ll likely need that range to cover more ground in a larger left field. The 5-foot increase in wall height will perhaps be a bit of a downer for Hays, in the sense that robbing home runs at a ballpark that was practically built for it just became a lot more difficult.
Offensively, Hays, a right-handed hitter, pulled 17 of his 22 home runs this past season, the highest percentage of all Orioles with more than five home runs, and he was statistically a much better hitter when pulling the ball compared to elsewhere on the field. It’s doubtful he remakes his entire approach, but it’s one that might not as successful at home as it was in the past.
Ryan Mountcastle
Mountcastle paced all rookies with 33 home runs in 2021. Of those, nine landed left of the bullpens at Camden Yards — beyond he and Hays, no returning Oriole had more than four such home runs — and at least a third of those almost certainly wouldn’t be home runs under the new dimensions, while another pair would be questionable depending on the final distances. Had these changes taken place a year sooner, it’s possible Mountcastle’s pursuit of the franchise’s rookie home run record would’ve gone much more down to the wire.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
Like Hays, Mountcastle potentially has his defense impacted by these changes. During his call-up in 2020, Mountcastle spent most of his time in left field, playing serviceably. But he was horrendous at that position in 2021, with the Orioles mostly abandoning any effort to play him there by midseason. A more expansive left field likely entrenches Mountcastle as a first baseman and designated hitter and further dissuades the organization from putting him — or any other bat-first defender — in left in anything other than an emergency.