You probably can’t watch the Orioles at Camden Yards this year. But what about from the Hilton Hotel balcony?

Along with the hotel in Baltimore, which opened in 2008, other areas throughout the country could offer fans a chance to watch live baseball this summer. Toronto’s Rogers Centre is connected to a Marriott hotel with 70 rooms looking into the domed stadium, though the team has yet to inform the hotel whether those rooms can be rented out. The Bleacher Bar restaurant in Boston offers a screened view into Fenway Park. The Wall Street Journal noted that some fans are fortunate enough to live in a space with a ballpark view.