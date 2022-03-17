Orioles fans again allowed to bring own food, drink to Camden Yards

The Orioles are again allowing fans to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to games at Camden Yards this season.

After fans were unable to attend games amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, they returned to Camden Yards in 2021 with a changed food-and-beverage policy. The club has historically been fan-friendly in that area, allowing them to bring their own meals into Oriole Park. But citing health-and-safety protocols, the Orioles removed the policy for 2021, and fans had to rely on ballpark concessions.

It returns this season, with some guidelines in place. Fans are allowed to bring in their own food and non-alcoholic beverages as long as it is contained within one clear, sealable, plastic gallon bag per guest. The team’s policy also states that food quantities should be in individual portions and not bulk amounts, with beverages limited to 20 ounces. For safety purposes, frozen water bottles are not allowed.

Paired with the Orioles’ Kids Cheer Free feature — where adults can buy one regularly priced upper-deck ticket and add two free tickets for children age 9 or younger — the food-and-beverage policy makes games at Camden Yards one of the most affordable venues in Major League Baseball, especially for families. In 2019, the last year the food-and-beverage policy was in place, the Orioles ranked as the fifth-most affordable game experience in baseball for a family of four, according to Team Marketing Report’s Fan Cost Index.

The Orioles’ no-bag policy at Camden Yards does remain in place. Exceptions are made for medically necessary items, including diaper bags, and clutch purses no larger than 5-by-7 inches. There will be lockers available for rent at the ballpark.

2022 marks 30 years since the Orioles began playing at Camden Yards. The club’s home opener is April 11 at 3:05 p.m. against the Milwaukee Brewers.