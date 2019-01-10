Orioles announce Billy Joel to hold first concert in Camden Yards history

Breaking with more than 25 years of team policy about Camden Yards being a baseball-exclusive venue, the Orioles announced Thursday that Billy Joel will hold the first-ever standalone concert at their ballpark July 26.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. American Express card members will have access to presale tickets from Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. through Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. Orioles season-plan holders will have access to presale tickets from Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. until Jan. 17 at 10 p.m.

The Orioles Charitable Foundation will donate a portion of the proceeds from the concert to support music and arts education programs for kids in Maryland and across the team’s regional territory.

“As an entertainment company bringing world-class sports, music and other diverse events to the live venues we manage and to our multimedia television, digital and radio platforms, there is no greater opportunity than to bring a true music legend in Billy Joel to the ballpark and into our community,” Orioles executive vice president John Angelos said in a statement. “Billy Joel and Oriole Park at Camden Yards are leaders across the entertainment world in selling tickets, driving tourism and creating one-of-a-kind memories, and the Orioles are thrilled to make Camden Yards home to an iconic artist who generations of Americans have grown up with and who is still setting records today.”

Thursday's announcement comes as a reversal of more than two decades of tradition under the ownership of the Angelos family at Camden Yards. Two years after the ballpark opened in 1992, the Maryland Stadium Authority tried to book a concert with Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones for the summer of 1994 just after Peter Angelos bought the team, but he rebuffed them.

Angelos told The Baltimore Sun in 2000 that he was "not going to have it become some kind of honky tonk for various and sundry rock 'n' roll bands."

The lease initially held that the Orioles had veto power over concerts and nonbaseball events the MSA booked for the ballpark, but wouldn't share in any of the profits. A different arrangement was made when the Ravens came to town and moved into what is now M&T Bank Stadium, with the profits from events such as concerts split between the stadium authority and the Ravens.

Angelos and the Orioles sought to have that provision included in their contract, along with a host of others, as part of their triggering of a parity clause in their lease that stipulated they'd get a "fairly comparable" lease to any potential NFL neighbors at Camden Yards.

Their doing so led to a contentious set of legal proceedings that dragged on for several years. The Sun reported that the July 2001 decision by a three-member arbitration panel denied the Orioles the $50 million in rent credits they sought, as well as more luxury boxes at Camden Yards, but did give them $10 million for stadium improvements, the right to sell corporate naming rights at the ballpark and, more importantly, a share in nonbaseball event revenue.

They never took advantage of that, though there were efforts to do so. Orioles Entertainment, LLC was formed in 2004 — the same year the rock band Van Halen filed a lawsuit for damages of at least $2 million, alleging they'd agreed to a lucrative verbal deal with Orioles Entertainment for the first concert at Camden Yards before the team backed out.

In recent years, the club has done everything short of stage a concert at the ballpark in terms of planting its flag in the music scene. The team has hosted several country music fundraisers at its spring training home in Sarasota, Fla., and last year wrapped up its time there with a concert by the country act LoCash.

The team has also brought in musical acts to perform the national anthem and perform postgame concerts over the past few years as part of its "Friday Fireworks and Music at America’s Ballpark" promotion.

Thursday’s announcement is a logical progression from those efforts, and signifies another area in which John Angelos and ownership representative Louis Angelos are taking things in a different direction from their father.

Peter Angelos has ceded day-to-day operations of the team to his sons, who this offseason cleaned house in baseball operations and installed Mike Elias as the executive vice president and general manager after serving as a two-man search party. Last summer, they also hired COO John Vidalin to overhaul the team’s business operations.

