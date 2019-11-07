“There is a lot of planning and development work going on now for what Camden Yards is going to look like for not just next year but five or 10 years from now,” said Greg Bader, the team’s senior vice president of administration and experience. Among the possibilities “up for conversation” is whether the stadium still needs 46,000 seats, Bader said. Newer venues, such as the Atlanta Braves’ Sun Trust Park, Nationals Park in Washington and Marlins Park in Miami, have fewer seats.