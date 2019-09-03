In not promoting Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles making decision for future with consideration for past

Tuesday, the Orioles will promote pitchers Ty Blach, Chandler Shepherd, David Hess and Evan Phillips, who have combined for an 8.06 ERA in 42 appearances for them this year, as well as outfielder Mason Williams and a third catcher in Austin Wynns. It’s unlikely any of those additions will provide the jolt of excitement that rookie reliever Hunter Harvey has or that Hays or Mountcastle would have, but they’re logical moves for an organization that’s just trying to get through 2019 and onto better days.