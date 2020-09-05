Orioles trainer Richie Bancells remembers when The Streak almost ended. His trust in Cal Ripken Jr. never wavered.

“I’m taping his ankles one day, and he says, ‘They’re making the streak kind of a big deal, but you come to work every day, don’t you?’” Bancells said. “And I say, ‘Well, yeah, I do.’ He says, ‘Well, what’s the difference?’ He was equating himself to a lot of other people that go to work every day, that that’s what they do. I really believe that he didn’t see that any differently. It wasn’t any kind of magic thing. He wasn’t trying to prove anything. He just believed if he came to the ballpark, he would play the game.”