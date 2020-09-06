Can anyone ever match Cal Ripken Jr.’s consecutive games streak? He might be the only one who thinks so.

“I’m always of the opinion that there are certain intangibles that I know Eddie Murray brought to the table,” Ripken said. “Eddie Murray could be 0-for-75 but him sitting in the four spot in the order made me feel much better, made the rest of us able to stay in our spots, and I’ll tell you what: with Eddie Murray coming up his third time up and the manager trying to decide what to do in the other dugout, that was always a factor that Eddie put on in the game.