Orioles’ Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. reveals February prostate cancer diagnosis, surgery: ‘I’m cancer-free’

Orioles legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. revealed Thursday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and is “cancer free” after surgery in March.
“The surgery couldn’t have gone better,” Ripken said. “The outcome couldn’t have gone better, and I’ve resumed doing everything I did before. It’s a pretty miraculous few months”
Ripken said he never had symptoms that led to more testing, but a small move in his test levels during a routine checkup were cause for concern enough that he and his doctor decided to have a biopsy.
The Orioles legend kept his diagnosis largely quiet, but decided to share so others might discover similar issues by getting regularly scheduled checkups.
Ripken said: “During that time frame, you do a lot of thinking inside, reflecting inside. What is the meaning? It changes your view immediately of what’s happening around you. I internalize it. ... I internalize my feelings, and wasn’t sure what to do with it. ...
“When I started thinking about it and the reality of the situation, it’s a positive outcome and a positive situation and a positive story to tell other people to make sure they get their regular physical.”
The announcement came on a Zoom call with local media in preparation for the 25th anniversary of Ripken’s 2,131st consecutive game next month.
This story will be updated.