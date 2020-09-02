Orioles announce plans for Sunday’s 25th anniversary celebration of Cal Ripken Jr.’s 2,131st consecutive game

Even without a stadium full of fans celebrating the 25th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr. playing his record-breaking 2,131st consecutive game Sunday, the Orioles are still planning to commemorate the milestone before and during their 1:05 p.m. home game against the New York Yankees.
Before the game, a video will be played at Camden Yards and every other ballpark hosting a game around the league of a prerecorded ceremonial first pitch by Ripken with his son, Orioles farmhand Ryan Ripken, behind the plate.
That pitch has already been recorded at Camden Yards, the team said.
The Orioles will wear commemorative jersey patches on Sunday as well, and digital replicas of the 2,130 and 2,131 banners from August and September 1995 will be super-imposed onto the Warehouse during MASN’s broadcast of the game.
Ripken will appear on both the television and radio broadcasts. Fans can visit Orioles.com/2131memories to share their stories of that day with a chance to be featured on the team’s website or broadcast.
Additionally, MLB Network will air a new in-depth interview with Ripken about the key moments of that day at 8 p.m. Sunday night.