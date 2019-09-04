Despite recent blown leads, Orioles bullpen enjoying one of its best stretches of 2019

Part of the reason Hyde can afford to limit Givens is the emergence of rookie reliever Hunter Harvey. The hard-throwing right-hander has given up only one run in his six appearances, though it came on a game-tying home run in an eventual Orioles loss. Although Hyde has said he would prefer not to use Harvey on consecutive days as the organization tries to manage his innings, it’s clear Hyde’s bullpen usage becomes more manageable when Harvey is available.