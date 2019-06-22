Orioles lose 10th straight, 10-9, as beleaguered bullpen gets hammered again and rally falls short

The Orioles finally broke free of the offensive frustration that has defined this West Coast road trip, but it happened a little too late for them to avoid their 10th straight defeat.

They nearly staged their biggest comeback of the season, but the struggling bullpen dug the hole a run too deep and the Seattle Mariners held on to score a 10-9 victory on Friday night at T-Mobile Field.

The Orioles tried to end their losing streak in their second game in Seattle.

The game got off to a promising start when the Orioles scored three times in the first inning. But on a night when manager Brandon Hyde had no starting pitcher available, the bullpen was not able to fill the void even for a few innings

Long man Sean Gilmartin got the start and gave up five runs over 2 1/3 innings and the latest pitchers to join the O’s on the West Coast this week quickly proved that sleep deprivation is not a cure for what ails the O’s bullpen.

Branden Kline and Tanner Scott both struggled with their control after a marathon travel day and allowed the game to get further out of hand.

Kline, who traveled from Hartford, Conn., to Harrisburg, Pa., to Chicago and then Seattle over the previous 24 hours, walked the first batter he faced and allowed three runs before getting out of the Mariners’ five-run third inning.

Scott, who went from Scranton, Pa., to Buffalo, N.Y., to Chicago and then Seattle, followed him to the mound and also walked the first batter he faced. He walked a total of three batters and allow an RBI single in the fifth inning, but only was charged with one earned run.

Shawn Armstrong took over in the sixth and he, too, walked the first batter he faced. Bu he quickly threw two scoreless innings to hold things together after the offense staged a five-run rally in the sixth.

Five of the first six batters in that inning hit safely. Jonathan Villar led off with a double and, after Anthony Santander grounded out, Dwight Smith Jr. singled home a run and Pedro Severino lined a base hit to left. Chance Sisco followed with an RBI double and Hanser Alberto beat out an infield hit to drive home another run.

Sisco scored on a misplay by shortstop J.P. Crawford and the final run scored on a ground out by Stevie Wilkerson to make it a two-run game.

The Orioles opened the seventh with three straight hits and scored one more run on Severino’s third hit of the game. They had the potential go-ahead run at the plate in that inning, but the Mariners’ bullpen stiffened and the M’s held on to keep the O’s winless since June 11.

CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

peter.schmuck@baltsun.com

twitter.com/SchmuckStop

Become a subscriber today to support sports commentary like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.