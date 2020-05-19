Making a manager: Orioles’ Double-A skipper Buck Britton reflects on ‘four years of college in a semester’ experience

We were probably down there together for four weeks because we did a little training beforehand, and then he got that Padres [managerial] job. So I went from being that quote-unquote quality control coach, that second bench coach, to being the manager. There’s a lot of people who have wanted to do that for a long time, so for me to be able to kind of back my way in there, essentially, and being as young as I am — that’s unheard of.