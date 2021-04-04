‘Just fantastic’: After missing debut, Bruce Zimmermann’s family soaks in Maryland native’s first major league win

In the meantime, “Debut 1.5″ on Sunday at Fenway Park was enough to let the Zimmermann family make up for missing out on last year’s special moment. It allowed the 26-year-old left-hander to cap off a week that began with him making his first Opening Day roster and enjoying his first Opening Day at a major league park with a starring role in the Orioles’ season-opening sweep in front of a closely-held audience, even if he wasn’t able to see them much.