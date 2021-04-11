Bruce Zimmermann’s memorable ‘second debut’ showed he’s no hometown novelty act, but a future Orioles rotation piece

The last week has proven as much, and as nice as it is for the Orioles to be able to tout Zimmermann’s Howard County roots and Loyola Blakefield education, they need as many sturdy starting pitchers as they can get at this stage in their rebuild. He’s starting to look like he’ll count as one of them, and the fact that he did it once against the Red Sox with his whole arsenal firing and then followed it up by grinding his way through it without his best stuff is one of many reasons why.