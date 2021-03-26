For Orioles’ Bruce Zimmermann, obstacles to Opening Day roster might come from outside the organization

The Orioles’ pitching plans were clarified somewhat Thursday with Matt Harvey being added to the 40-man roster and Wade LeBlanc asking for and receiving his release. Hyde said nonroster right-hander Félix Hernández came out of his first light bullpen session since leaving his start March 16 with elbow soreness well, but that he was constantly being re-evaluated and there’s a lot left to do to get him back on a mound in a game.