Orioles debut of Ellicott City’s Bruce Zimmermann likely to be in Thursday’s doubleheader

Bruce Zimmermann is scheduled to be the latest Orioles prospect to make his debut in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader as the club plans to add him to the roster between games and make him the third rookie in their starting rotation.
The first set of roster moves made ahead of the 4:35 p.m. first game were more for pitching depth purposes behind starter Dean Kremer, with Branden Kline recalled from the Bowie site and Evan Phillips added as the 29th man for the doubleheader. The Orioles also designated for assignment right-hander Asher Wojciechowski, who was dropped from the rotation to make room for Kremer.
Zimmermann will be added to the roster between games.
An Ellicott City native and Loyola Blakefield graduate who began his collegiate career at Towson before transferring to Mount Olive University in North Carolina, Zimmermann was tearing through his first full professional season in the Atlanta Braves organization when he was acquired ahead of the July 31 trade deadline in 2018 in a deal that sent Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day away.
For the next year, Zimmermann pitched at Double-A Bowie. He had a 2.58 ERA in 17 games for the Baysox, earning a late-season promotion to Triple-A Norfolk and.
Over the winter, he went to the renowned Driveline Baseball facility in Washington for specialized work on his mechanics and had a new strength routine to help prepare for a possible major league debut.
As a non-roster invitee to spring training, Zimmermann was still in camp and pitching well when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports. When the Orioles resumed play in the summer, Zimmermann was a surprise omission from the list of players at their secondary site in Bowie.
Upon intake testing, Zimmermann tested positive for COVID-19 and needed to recover before he was added to the camp on Aug. 3.
Once he appears in a game, Zimmermann will be the fifth Orioles player to make his debut this season, joining outfielder Ryan Mountcastle, fellow pitchers Dean Kremer and Keegan Akin, and infielder Ramón Urías.
Kline was the last Maryland native to debut for the Orioles when he made his first appearance for the club last April 20.
