Orioles debut of Ellicott City’s Bruce Zimmermann likely to be in Thursday’s doubleheader

The first set of roster moves made ahead of the 4:35 p.m. first game were more for pitching depth purposes behind starter Dean Kremer, with Branden Kline recalled from the Bowie site and Evan Phillips added as the 29th man for the doubleheader. The Orioles also designated for assignment right-hander Asher Wojciechowski, who was dropped from the rotation to make room for Kremer.