Brooks Robinson: Baseball world and beyond remembers ‘Mr. Oriole’

Legendary Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson died Tuesday at the age of 86.

Robinson spent all of his 23 major league seasons with Baltimore, making 18 All-Star teams and winning 16 straight Gold Glove Awards from 1960 to 1975. He was a member of the Orioles’ World Series teams in 1966, when he was also Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game, and 1970, earning MVP honors for that series. Robinson was the 1964 American League MVP and finished in the top 10 of voting six other times.

Tributes poured in recognizing a player fittingly known as “Mr. Oriole.”

The Orioles

Brooks Robinson truly was Mr. Oriole. He played the game for 23 years with a childlike spirit, earning MVP awards in the American League, All-Star Game and World Series. Third basemen from all levels of the game will forever look to Brooks for inspiration, most notably for his play in the field during the 1970 World Series, which cemented his election into Baseball’s National Hall of Fame. Off the field, there was not a kinder, more giving person who embraced the Baltimore community and gave his time and energy to support causes large and small. He embodied everything great not only about the Orioles, but the game of baseball and the city of Baltimore. As the late sports columnist John Steadman once observed, ‘As great a ballplayer as Brooks Robinson is, he is an even greater person.’ The Orioles were blessed to have Brooks as a player and broadcaster for 39 years and, for the past five years, as a Special Advisor and Community Liaison. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Constance, their children Brooks David, Christopher, Michael and Diana, their 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, as well as his many friends across our game and the millions of fans who mourn this immeasurable loss.

Hall of Fame Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer

He was a role model. Great player. Anybody that pays attention to the game knows he’s a great third baseman, 16 straight Gold Gloves. They didn’t get to share him, the kind of person he was, and how kind. … When I got here, he’d won the MVP the year before, so I’m 19 years old, and you know, he came up at 18, not the full year, so he kind of knew. He just was nice and cordial and kind to everybody. A great player and great role model. You decide who you want to emulate, you’d go: ‘Brooks Robinson.’ He was the real deal. He was a genuine person. There was no acting or trying to play a role. We were just lucky that we all had him in our lives. Like Boog [Powell] said, he said, ‘I love that man.’ And I think we all did.”

Hall of Fame Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken Jr.

Today is an incredibly sad day for Baltimore and baseball fans everywhere. Brooks was Mr. Oriole. He was beloved and rightfully so. His historic career on the field pales to the impact he’s made on so many of us. The memories we all share of Brooks will live on. My thoughts are with Connie and the Robinson family. We lost a great man but were so fortunate to have had him in our lives.

Former Orioles catcher Rick Dempsey

When I met Brooksie and I saw the way people loved him, not only was he a great player, just a great human being. I can’t say it any better than that. You understood why the Orioles became a powerhouse because Brooks Robinson just paved the way the way he played. Everybody else fell in line behind him. He was the heart and soul of the Baltimore Orioles. Always has been. Probably always will. His era, I don’t think there was any other player that players loved and respected any more than Brooksie, even if he didn’t play on the same team, and we had big rivalries back in those days. Brooks was one of those people that just stood out above it. … Brooksie was just the best person you’d ever want to meet on a baseball field, the best person God ever put on a baseball field.

Former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones

Never have I met a human like Mr. Brooks. Represented #Birdland until his final day. Rest Easy Sir. You will be missed greatly by the entire baseball family. You did It the right way.

Former Orioles pitcher Ben McDonald

It’s a sad day in #Birdland we have lost maybe the greatest @Orioles of all time! Nobody was better than Brooks Robinson at 3rd base …. as great as he was on the field he was a better person! Brooks always had time for everyone!

Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown

One of the kindest people I’ve ever met. All of us who spent time with Brooks were better for it. Rest in Peace, Mr. Oriole.

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred

All of us at Major League Baseball are saddened by the loss of Brooks Robinson, one of the greats of our National Pastime and a legend of the Baltimore Orioles. Brooks stood among the greatest defensive players who have ever lived. He was a two-time World Series Champion, the 1964 American League MVP, and the winner of 16 consecutive Gold Gloves at third base. He was a model of excellence, durability, loyalty and winning baseball for the Orioles. After his playing career, he continued to make contributions to the game by working with the MLB Players Alumni Association. I will always remember Brooks as a true gentleman who represented our game extraordinarily well on and off the field all his life. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Brooks’ family, his many friends across our game, and Orioles fans everywhere.

MLB Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark

Tributes to Brooks Robinson will duly note his brilliance at third base, his 18 All-Star appearances, 16 consecutive Gold Glove Awards and profound connection with Baltimore fans during his playing career with the Orioles. But his impact transcended the field — as a prominent voice in the early days of the MLBPA and a relentless advocate for his fellow players through his work with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. His humanity, kindness, integrity and commitment will long endure.

Baseball Hall of Fame Chairman Jane Forbes Clark

For generations of fans, Brooks Robinson’s talent on the field was surpassed only by his incredible character and integrity. His love of the Hall of Fame brightened Cooperstown, as did his devotion to the Museum as a long-standing and valued member of our Board of Directors. Each day we will be reminded of his impact on baseball and on the Hall of Fame. Our thoughts are with his beloved wife, Connie, and their family.

Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the legendary Brooks Robinson. Mr. GoldGlove at 3rd base, a huge advocate for the players association, and great man & friend. My thoughts go out to the Robinson family, his fans, and the Oriole organization.

Hall of Fame third baseman Wade Boggs

Words can’t express how I feel right now. A sad day for our Hall of Fame family with passing of Brooks Robinson. One of the most kindest and sincere individual [sic] I have ever met. Brooks you will be dearly missed my friend.

ESPN broadcaster and Maryland native Scott Van Pelt

When I was a little kid, I couldn’t imagine anyone ever being cooler than Brooks Robinson. I still can’t. RIP

Ravens coach John Harbaugh

Ingrid, Alison and I extend our deepest condolences, prayers and respect to the entire Robinson family after the passing of the great Brooks Robinson. From the moment we met Brooks, when completely unbeknown to us he answered the door for Trick or Treat during our first year in Baltimore, we knew what a wonderful and gracious man he was. Brooks was full of love for everyone he met. May God forever bless him and the entire Robinson family.