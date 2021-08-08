Orioles legend Brooks Robinson ‘on his way to a full recovery’ after breaking arm in fall at home

Considered one of the greatest third basemen of all-time, Robinson was an 18-time All-Star, 16-time Gold Glove Award winner and two-time World Series champion, becoming a Most Valuable Player, World Series MVP and All-Star Game MVP in his 23 major league seasons, all with Baltimore. His No. 5 is retired by the Orioles, and he was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame on his first ballot in 1983.