Does this bobblehead actually look like Orioles great Brooks Robinson?

Remember the blue-tinted Brian Roberts bobblehead? Or Ray Lewis’ Hall of Fame bust that didn’t look anything like him?
The Orioles are giving away a bobblehead of Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson tonight as part of their ramped-up promotional schedule during the team’s rebuilding project. But the only reason you’d know that the bobblehead is Brooks Robinson is because of its nameplate and pose: it’s the iconic diving catch the “Human Vacuum Cleaner” is famous for. Because to our eyes, the face is not the beloved Robinson’s.
See for yourself:
The bobblehead will be given away to the first 25,000 fans 15 and over at tonight’s game against the Washington Nationals. Robinson, who was named as an off-field ambassador to the team last year, will be in attendance at the game.