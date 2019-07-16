Advertisement

Does this bobblehead actually look like Orioles great Brooks Robinson?

Jennifer Badie
By
| Baltimore Sun |
Jul 16, 2019 | 11:40 AM

Remember the blue-tinted Brian Roberts bobblehead? Or Ray Lewis’ Hall of Fame bust that didn’t look anything like him?

The Orioles are giving away a bobblehead of Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson tonight as part of their ramped-up promotional schedule during the team’s rebuilding project. But the only reason you’d know that the bobblehead is Brooks Robinson is because of its nameplate and pose: it’s the iconic diving catch the “Human Vacuum Cleaner” is famous for. Because to our eyes, the face is not the beloved Robinson’s.

Advertisement

See for yourself:

In this Oct. 5, 1966, photo, teammates Frank Robinson, left, and Brooks Robinson pose after leading the Orioles to a 5-2 win in the opening game of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Los Angeles.
In this Oct. 5, 1966, photo, teammates Frank Robinson, left, and Brooks Robinson pose after leading the Orioles to a 5-2 win in the opening game of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Los Angeles. (AP)

The bobblehead will be given away to the first 25,000 fans 15 and over at tonight’s game against the Washington Nationals. Robinson, who was named as an off-field ambassador to the team last year, will be in attendance at the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement