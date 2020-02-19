Orioles announce additions to broadcast team, new roles for mainstays Jim Hunter, Tom Davis

Some new voices will be presenting Orioles games on television and the radio this year, including longtime Baltimore sportscaster Scott Garceau, former Frederick Keys broadcaster Geoff Arnold, and Melanie Newman, most recently the broadcaster for the High-A Salem Red Sox.
Many of the familiar names from previous years’ broadcasts will return, including Gary Thorne on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) for a 14th season, Kevin Brown back in the radio booth for select games in 2020 after joining last year, and a deep bench of analysts, including Hall of Famer Jim Palmer on MASN and Mike Bordick, Ben McDonald and Brian Roberts on both television and radio.
According to the team, longtime announcers Jim Hunter and Tom Davis will move to new roles as regular on-air contributors.
The team’s announcement, noting that the three additions will appear across platforms in multiple roles, says the broadcast team will embrace an innovative approach with multiple uses for talent across the platforms.
“We are continually looking for innovative ways to engage with fans, expand our audience, and enhance our content,” senior vice president of administration and experience Greg Bader said in a statement. “Through this new, multiplatform approach, our talent will be empowered to deliver news, insights, analysis, and creative storytelling directly to our fans, regardless of medium.”
Arnold has been the lead radio broadcaster at the Orioles’ affiliate in Frederick for five seasons, and brings a depth of knowledge about the team’s farm system to the major league level.
“I’ve kind of seen them, ups and downs, when they started in Frederick and also kind of learning their stories and being able to pass along some different anecdotes that people might find interesting and help to get to know these guys,” Arnold said. “You can probably rattle off a lot of facts about a guy like Mike Trout, but you may not be able to do the same thing about a guy like Mason McCoy — at least not yet. To be able to tell their stories and where they’ve been and where they’re going, I think I can provide a little more perspective as to that.”
Newman, who was part of the first all-female broadcast in baseball last year with the Red Sox’s affiliate in the Carolina League, has two other minor league baseball stops on her resume and has covered Liberty University football as a sideline reporter.
Garceau has broadcasted the Orioles for 13 seasons as a play-by-play announcer and pregame show host, and his recent run as host of 105.7 The Fan’s “Scott & Jeremy Show” gives him 40 years in the Baltimore sports media landscape.
According to an announcement from 105.7 The Fan, Garceau will be a play-by-play announcer on MASN and host the pre- and postgame shows on television.
Rob Long, who hosts the 105.7 The Fan morning show, will be back with MASN as a host of O’s Xtra, with Rick Dempsey also back on the pre- and postgame show for select games. Other returning analysts include Gregg Olson on the radio and Dave Johnson on select broadcasts, with MASN’s digital team of Roch Kubatko, Steve Melweski and Paul Mancano continuing in their roles.
Arnold said the broadcast changes will still appeal to those who have grown used to being presented the game in a certain way.
“I think for broadcasting, especially broadcasting baseball, storytelling and giving good anecdotes is always a part of that,” Arnold said. “At least from what I talked about with the folks that are making decisions on this, I think they want to tell stories, they want us to get to know the players that are going to be here so that when you get to a point where the Orioles are really competing and a lot of these guys are a big part of that, that you’ll be able to have some perspective on where they were and how they got to where they were. I think there’s going to be more of an emphasis on storytelling and bringing the stories of these players to light.”