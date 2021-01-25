Orioles formalize reduced broadcast crew; MASN to launch streaming app

The Orioles on Monday officially announced their 2021 broadcast crew, a group half the size of 2020′s planned lineup and lacking many familiar names from previous years.
In addition to the broadcasting changes, the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network also announced that it will launch an app that will allow fans throughout the region to stream games across multiple platforms, though a television or cable subscription that includes MASN will be required.
Former Orioles pitchers Jim Palmer and Ben McDonald will return as analysts on MASN broadcasts, alongside play-by-play callers Kevin Brown and Scott Garceau. Brown, in his third year broadcasting Orioles games, will also continue to call games on the Orioles Radio Network, where Geoff Arnold, Melanie Newman and Brett Hollander — all in their second year as part of Baltimore’s broadcasting lineup — will continue in their roles, with select appearances on MASN. Rob Long will appear on MASN and 105.7 The Fan programming, as well.
The eight-person crew is half of what the Orioles announced in advance of the 2020 campaign before it was delayed and shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic. Veteran play-by-play broadcasters Gary Thorne and Jim Hunter had already confirmed the organization elected not to renew their contracts, but six other members won’t return either, five of them being former players in the organization.
Rick Dempsey, Brian Roberts, Mike Bordick, Gregg Olson and Dave Johnson, as well as Tom Davis, will no longer be part of Orioles broadcasts, though Dempsey and Roberts will continue to serve as community ambassadors for the Orioles.
The MASN app is expected to be available via desktop, mobile and Roku by Opening Day, but to authenticate the app, fans must have a subscription to a paid television or video service, a spokesperson for MASN confirmed.
MASN will also continue to broadcast half-hour pregame and postgame shows for the Orioles and Washington Nationals, who share the network.
“The network’s investment in live streaming expands our ability to deliver premium content and provide deeper engagement opportunities for fans and marketers alike,” said John McGuinness, MASN’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and General Sales Manager, in a statement.
