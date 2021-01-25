Orioles formalize reduced broadcast crew; MASN to launch streaming app

Former Orioles pitchers Jim Palmer and Ben McDonald will return as analysts on MASN broadcasts, alongside play-by-play callers Kevin Brown and Scott Garceau. Brown, in his third year broadcasting Orioles games, will also continue to call games on the Orioles Radio Network, where Geoff Arnold, Melanie Newman and Brett Hollander — all in their second year as part of Baltimore’s broadcasting lineup — will continue in their roles, with select appearances on MASN. Rob Long will appear on MASN and 105.7 The Fan programming, as well.