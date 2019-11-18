Former Orioles second baseman Brian Roberts is among the first-time candidates up for induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Roberts, who played for the Orioles from 2001-13 before spending 2014 with the New York Yankees, is one of 18 players who will be on the ballot for induction to the Hall of Fame for the first time, along with 14 holdovers.
The Orioles drafted Roberts with the 50th overall pick in the 1999 draft out of the University of South Carolina. During 13 seasons in Baltimore, he was a two-time All-Star, twice leading the American League doubles and leading the AL with 50 steals in 2007.
For his career, Roberts, 42, was a .276/.347/.409 hitter and ranks in the top 10 in Orioles history in various statistics, including doubles, hits and walks. He has served as an analyst for Orioles radio and television broadcasts since 2018.
A player must receive 75% of the voting, which is performed by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of American, to earn induction into the Hall of Fame. Players can be on the ballot for up to 10 years, under the condition that they appear on at least 5% of the ballots each years. Voters can vote for up to 10 players each year.
Other players with Orioles ties on the ballot are outfielder Sammy Sosa and right-hander Curt Schilling, both of whom are on the ballot for the eighth time. Schilling, 53, was the leading vote-getter among players who did not earn induction in 2019, appearing on 60.9% of ballots. He pitched in Baltimore for parts of three seasons to begin his career.
Sosa, 51, garnered 8.5% of the votes last year. He played 102 games for the Orioles in 2005, his penultimate season in the major leagues.
Ballots are due Dec. 31, with the results announced on MLB Network at 6 p.m. Jan. 21. Elected players will be inducted July 26 in Cooperstown, New York.
2020 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Bobby Abreu, Josh Beckett, Heath Bell, Barry Bonds, Eric Chávez, Roger Clemens, Adam Dunn, Chone Figgins, Rafael Furcal, Jason Giambi, Todd Helton, Raúl Ibañez, Derek Jeter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Paul Konerko, Cliff Lee, Carlos Peña, Brad Penny, Andy Pettitte, J.J. Putz, Manny Ramírez, Brian Roberts, Scott Rolen, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield, Alfonso Soriano, Sammy Sosa, José Valverde, Omar Vizquel, Billy Wagner, Larry Walker