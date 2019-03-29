Orioles' minor league rosters feature new assignments for top prospects Ryan Mountcastle, DL Hall

The Orioles' break-camp minor league rosters feature new assignments for top prospects DL Hall, Ryan Mountcastle, Keegan Akin and Zac Lowther while 2018 first-round draft pick Grayson Rodriguez will begin his first full professional season at Low-A Delmarva.

Mountcastle, 22, and Akin, who turns 24 on Monday, will get their first tastes of Triple-A with the Norfolk Tides, while 2017 top pick DL Hall, 20, the organization's top pitching prospect, will be at High-A Frederick. Lowther, 22, who shared last year's organizational Pitcher of the Year honors with Akin, will jump to Double-A Bowie after ending last year at Frederick.

Additionally, top prospect Yusniel Diaz, 22, and fellow well-regarded young outfielder Ryan McKenna, 22, will be back at Bowie, while Chance Sisco, Anthony Santander and DJ Stewart are part of an interesting Norfolk roster.

Several notable players aren't on break-camp rosters, which must be further pared by the time games begin Thursday. Among them are outfielder Austin Hays (thumb), right-hander Dean Kremer (oblique), left-hander Alex Wells, right-hander Cody Carroll and right-hander Michael Baumann. The team did not provide updates on Wells, Carroll or Baumann.

Triple-A Norfolk

Pitchers: Keegan Akin, Sean Gilmartin, Luis González, Branden Kline, Lucas Long, Josh Lucas, Luis Ortiz, Evan Philips, Yefry Ramirez, Josh Rogers, Tanner Scott, Matt Wotherspoon, Gabrial Ynoa, Luis Ysla

Catchers: Carlos Pérez, Chance Sisco, Andrew Susac

Infielders: Chris Bostick, Ryan Mountcastle, Jace Peterson, Jack Reinheimer, Zach Vincej, Stevie Wilkerson

Outfielders: Jaycob Brugman, Anthony Santander, DJ Stewart, Mason Williams

Double-A Bowie

Pitchers: Cristian Alvarado, Tanner Chleborad, Tyler Erwin, Jay Flaa, Brian González, Hunter Harvey, Tyler Herb, Chris Lee, Zac Lowther, Marcos Molina, Zach Muckenhirn, Zach Pop, Dillon Tate, Bruce Zimmermann

Catchers: Cael Brockmeyer, Martin Cervenka

Infielders: Rylan Bannon, Chris Clare, Anderson Feliz, Sean Miller, Preston Palmeiro

Outfielders: Cole Billingsley, Yusniel Diaz, Ryan McKenna, TJ Nichting, Ademar Rifaela

High-A Frederick

Pitchers: Diogenes Almengo, Cameron Bishop, Scott Burke, Matthias Dietz, DL Hall, Brenan Hanifee, Francisco Jimenez, Steven Klimek, David Lebron, Cameron Ming, Luis Pérez, Travis Seabrooke, Cody Sedlock

Catchers: Ben Breazeale, Jean Carrillo, Stuart Levy

Infielders: Trevor Craport, JC Escarra, Yeltsin Gudino, Mason McCoy, Jomar Reyes, Ryan Ripken, Willy Yahn

Outfielders: Zach Jarrett, Kirvin Moesquit, Jake Ring

Low-A Delmarva

Pitchers: Matt de la Rosa, Gray Fenter, Nick Gruener, Hector Guance, Matt Hammonds, Tyler Joyner, Blaine Knight, Jalen Miller, Tim Naughton, Jhon Peluffo, Ofelky Peralta, Grayson Rodriguez, Drew Rom, Nick Vespi

Catchers: Daniel Fajardo, Cody Roberts

Infielders: Branden Becker, Seamus Curran, JC Encarnacion, Andrew Fregia, Cadyn Grenier, Adam Hall

Outfielders: Nick Horvath, Will Robertson, Doran Turchin, Robert Neustrom

