Orioles trade left-hander Tommy Milone to Braves for two players to be named later

Signed to a minor-league contract days into spring training, left-hander Tommy Milone offered the Orioles a potential veteran rotation piece that could be flipped come the trade deadline.
He proved to be exactly that, with the Orioles trading Milone to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, a day before the deadline, for two players to be named later. He served as the Orioles’ Opening Day starter after an injury to John Means, posting a 3.99 ERA across six starts while striking out 31 in 29⅓ innings.
Those six outings have come against teams the Braves will see through the season’s final month in a schedule built around the American League East and National League East divisions. Atlanta is scheduled to visit Camden Yards on Sept. 14-16.
Milone was scheduled to start Monday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, but the trade opens a spot in the Orioles’ rotation, either for long reliever Thomas Eshelman or potentially a prospect such as Keegan Akin or Dean Kremer. The Orioles entered Sunday having lost 10 of their past 12 games after a 12-8 start.
The acquisition of players to be named later follows the framework of executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias’ other trades this season. The Orioles acquired an unnamed player in each of the deals that sent right-hander Hector Velázquez to the Houston Astros and left-handed reliever Richard Bleier to the Miami Marlins. For the 2020 season, teams are able to trade only those players who are in their 60-player pools, meaning the prospects being acquired from Houston, Miami and Atlanta aren’t in their pools and won’t be revealed until after the season.
Of the seven players Elias has acquired in trading Andrew Cashner, Jonathan Villar and Dylan Bundy over the past 13 months, only one had playing experience above High-A, and it’s likely the Milone deal will continue to add to the talent pipeline Elias is trying to build in Baltimore.
Among the Orioles’ other trade candidates entering Monday’s deadline are right-handed starter Alex Cobb, right-handed relievers Mychal Givens and Miguel Castro and shortstop José Iglesias.
This story will be updated.