Orioles trade left-hander Tommy Milone to Braves for two players to be named later

The acquisition of players to be named later follows the framework of executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias’ other trades this season. The Orioles acquired an unnamed player in each of the deals that sent right-hander Hector Velázquez to the Houston Astros and left-handed reliever Richard Bleier to the Miami Marlins. For the 2020 season, teams are able to trade only those players who are in their 60-player pools, meaning the prospects being acquired from Houston, Miami and Atlanta aren’t in their pools and won’t be revealed until after the season.