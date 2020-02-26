Homers harmless for Orioles rotation aspirants Asher Wojciechowski, Bruce Zimmermann in 4-3 win over Braves

Zimmermann, who is from Ellicott City and grew up supporting the Orioles, was facing a Braves team that traded him in 2018 in a deal that sent Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day to Atlanta. He saw they were being aggressive with Wojciechowski’s first-pitch fastballs, but he didn’t locate his well enough and had to move on from the home run quickly. He got out of both the third and fourth innings with double plays.