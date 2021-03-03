Orioles observations on Adley Rutschman’s camp, Jahmai Jones’ potential and the hot-hitting outfielders | ANALYSIS

So it’s natural that Rutschman was a little rusty and had a few strikeouts before his double in the seventh inning on his fourth at-bat of the game. His approach still seems to be advanced, and his plate discipline is a strength. But it’s telling that Hyde believed there was a reason the hit came in the last at-bat, which he said was “more under control” and still featured plus bat speed, “but the eyes and the head stayed a lot more quiet on that swing.”