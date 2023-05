Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo slides into second base with a double in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

Browse photos of the Orioles' game against the Braves on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta.