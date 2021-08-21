Braves’ Max Fried shuts out Orioles, 3-0, giving Baltimore the AL’s longest losing streak since 2011 at 16 games

That was the final run Akin allowed in pitching into the sixth, benefiting when Adam Duvall’s deep fly ball with the bases loaded stopped at the warning track for the final out of the third. The out marked the first of seven in a row for Akin before an error by shortstop Richie Martin and a walk of d’Arnaud, but Dillon Tate stranded both then got the first two outs of the seventh, the latter coming on a diving catch from Hays.