Orioles rally to take late lead before giving up go-ahead homer in 5-4 loss to Braves

ATLANTA — When he played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Kevin Pillar crushed Orioles pitchers more than any other team he played regularly.

New team, same story.

Pillar, now a part-time player for Atlanta, pinch-hit against Baltimore’s Danny Coulombe, one of the club’s best relievers, in the eighth inning Saturday and gave Orioles fans déjà vu, blasting a two-run homer to propel the Braves to a 5-4 win.

Pillar — who entered slashing .321/.353/.515 with an .868 OPS in 360 plate appearances against the Orioles — completed the scoring in a back-and-forth game that included several lead changes, as both teams came back from down one to take one-run leads of their own.

Adam Frazier hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to give the Orioles an early 2-1 lead after the Braves took an early lead in the third. Atlanta (23-11) scored one run in both the fourth and fifth to take a 3-2 lead, but Anthony Santander’s RBI double in the sixth followed by an RBI groundout from Frazier gave the Orioles a one-run advantage.

Starting pitcher Kyle Bradish bent but didn’t break, allowing three runs on five hits in five innings as he dueled against Braves star Spencer Strider, but the same couldn’t be said for the Orioles’ bullpen. After Cionel Pérez retired four straight batters, Bryan Baker and Coulombe both struggled for the second straight outing.

The Orioles (22-11) will look for their eighth straight series victory Sunday. Despite the loss, the 22-11 start is tied for the second best in club history.

This story will be updated.

Orioles at Braves

Sunday, 11:35 a.m.

TV/Stream: Chs. 11, 4; Peacock

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM