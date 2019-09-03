Brandon Hyde denies Rays’ Tommy Pham’s ‘ridiculous’ claim that Orioles’ dugout cheered up-and-in pitches

“Listen, I’ve been trying to have our guys pitch inside all year,” Hyde said. “Not up here [near the head], but inside all year. I think it’s pretty well reported about the home runs we give up and what our pitching numbers look like. For guys to be able to sit out over the plate on us all year long has been frustrating, so to be able to have guys even just try to locate the ball in or throw the ball off the plate in to try to open up the plate away for them, I think that that’s pitching.