Orioles’ Brandon Hyde ‘without question’ should be AL Manager of the Year. Just ask his players.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, left, addresses his players before celebrating in the clubhouse after beating the Rays and clinching a playoff spot Sunday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

CLEVELAND — Amid the chaos of the Orioles’ post-playoff clinch celebration Sunday, outfielder Austin Hays reflected on the mayhem that preceded it.

Baltimore spent the final three innings of an 11-inning victory against the Tampa Bay Rays with a pitcher in its lineup as manager Brandon Hyde abandoned the designated hitter in pursuit of a key victory. He deployed his bench again in the ninth, with speedster Jorge Mateo pinch-running for Hays and soon dashing home from first to tie the game. After further defensive shuffling, Hyde trusted slugger Ryan O’Hearn to lay down his first career sacrifice bunt, enabling Cedric Mullins to deliver a game-winning sacrifice fly.

“He managed his [butt] off,” Hays said as champagne and beer sprayed around him. “For the last four innings, I’m looking up at the board and there’s a pitcher’s name in the lineup, and we’re trying to maneuver everything.

“Hyder does an amazing job of just putting everybody in a situation where he knows they’re going to succeed. What he did today, being able to manage that game, was special.”

The game that sent the Orioles to the postseason for the first time since 2016 was in many ways a microcosm of their season. It was also a reflection of Hyde’s role in their success and why several members of Baltimore’s clubhouse endorsed him to be the American League Manager of the Year.

After a drastic improvement last season made Hyde the runner-up for the honor, projection systems and sportsbooks forecast a step back for the 2023 Orioles. Instead, in Hyde’s fifth season, they are the best team in the AL, leading the daunting AL East. Hyde will manage his 700th game with Baltimore on Friday; the Orioles have won more games in his past 259 games as manager (155) than they did in his first 490 (154).

Most Orioles cited that turnaround in expressing why the award should go to Hyde. In his first season with Baltimore, veteran starter Kyle Gibson said the Orioles surpassing what outsiders thought they would be for a second straight year “without question” should lead to recognition for Hyde.

“I don’t know how much we’ve exceeded our own expectations; we expect a lot out of ourselves, but you’d be hard-pressed to find many people around the league that expected us to be right here,” Gibson said. “I’d like to see whoever the other candidates are because I think he’s done a great job.”

Gibson, who played for two AL Manager of the Year winners while with the Minnesota Twins, said what he’s found most impressive about Hyde is the way he makes players feel comfortable. He said it’s an aspect of managing that’s especially important when dealing with those early in their careers, and the Orioles’ roster is littered with such players.

“It’s really hard for a team of young guys to show up not knowing the personality of their manager, what it’s going to be that day,” Gibson said. “If you think he’s going to be mad at you, if you think, ‘Oh, I had a bad game yesterday. Who knows how this is gonna go? ‘You can’t have those guys walking on eggshells, and when you’ve got a lot of them, can’t have a lot of guys walking on eggshells. That’s something Hyder does really well. There’s no, ‘If you have a bad game, let’s avoid the manager’s office.’ He’s not like that.”

Instead, players said, the door to Hyde’s office is always open. He’s not one to hold team meetings often; he finds they’re best served to correct poor effort, which he doesn’t see as an issue with this team.

Instead, he does his best work one-on-one, building trust by delivering messages of encouragement or a much-needed push. When top prospect Gunnar Henderson struggled to open the season, Hyde reminded him it’s typical for young players, even ones as talented as Henderson, to not have immediate success, having witnessed that while on the coaching staffs of the then-Florida Marlins and Chicago Cubs. Henderson has since emerged as the Orioles’ most valuable player and the front-runner to be the AL Rookie of the Year.

“He’s really helped me, just learning what a full year can be like and just giving me experiences from players that he’s had,” Henderson said. “It’s been really special for me because I needed somebody like that.”

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde acknowledged the job he has is different now than when he first took over. “I’m more aggressive now than I was my first couple years here,” he said. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Henderson has played practically every day with the Orioles, but that isn’t the case with many of Hyde’s available hitters. Often saying he has 14 players he wants to use each game, Hyde takes advantage of that depth to provide players with rest days and deploy optimal matchups.

Hyde has frequently turned to his bench with success. The bullpen has experienced fatigue of late, but Hyde has typically called upon the right arm at the right time, benefiting from the presence of All-Star closer Félix Bautista before his elbow injury.

After first saying “I hate talking about myself,” he acknowledged the job he has is different now than when he first took over the Orioles, saying he leans on what he learned from watching three-time Manager of the Year Joe Maddon operate competitive teams during their shared time with the Cubs.

“I’m more aggressive now than I was my first couple years here,” Hyde said. “I knew we weren’t going to contend or compete, and so creating players’ value, trying to get an improvement from players to an organizational standpoint, not blowing out bullpen arms, those type of things were really important to me. As you start to win and games start to increase in how much they matter, I think that you step on the gas a little bit.”

Rookie infielder Jordan Westburg said Hyde’s communication and clarity about his role have helped him handle transitioning to the majors while not having a guaranteed spot in the lineup. O’Hearn, a left-handed batter, serves as the Orioles’ cleanup hitter against right-handed starters but rarely is in the lineup against lefties.

Both are among several Orioles who have bought into their roles under Hyde.

“I have a ton of respect for him,” O’Hearn said. “I think that’s a common denominator around the locker room is you have guys who go out there and play their ass off for him.”

Hyde enables that attitude by allowing players to be themselves. Henderson noted he’s bought into the clubhouse’s “weird shenanigans,” such as last year’s home run chain or this season’s collection of water-themed celebrations.

The concept permeates to the field.

“In every spring training, the first thing that he says is, ‘If you want to perform at your maximum level, you’ve got to be you,’” infielder Ramón Urías said. “That helps a lot, having that confidence to be you, in the clubhouse or on the field. I think he just takes the best of you.

“He has given us the confidence to play the game free, play as you are.”

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, right, celebrates with the team after clinching a playoff berth Sunday for the first time since 2016. Several members of Baltimore’s clubhouse endorsed Hyde to be the American League Manager of the Year. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Hyde, too, tries to be himself. During the Orioles’ four-game losing streak on their previous homestand, he said he saw little value in making massive changes, noting his team had played so well for so much of the year and lulls are always possible in a 162-game season.

“I’m just trying to be consistent as possible,” Hyde said.

So, too, are his players, with Westburg — who has built his game around consistency — said Hyde’s even-keeled approach “sets up someone for you to look up to as a young player.”

“He just kind of stays in the middle and helps you ride the ship when something goes tough,” said left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe, who has played for three managers who either eventually or previously won Manager of the Year and endorsed Hyde to join that list.

The leaders of the AL’s other playoff-contending teams have cases, but none have groups who have exceeded expectations at the level of Hyde’s.

" I don’t think there’s anyone that even comes close in the American League,” said veteran catcher James McCann, who played for Buck Showalter, Hyde’s predecessor in Baltimore and the 2022 National League Manager of the Year, last year with the New York Mets.

Mullins’ major league debut came with Showalter as his manager. He took the team’s first at-bat under Hyde, batting leadoff in the first game of 2019, then finished off what was perhaps the signature win of his tenure Sunday. He got the first hug from Hyde as an on-field celebration began with a playoff berth secured.

Within the clubhouse party that followed, Mullins took a moment to appreciate how far Hyde had taken the Orioles.

“He just kept having a winning mindset and passed it on to all of us,” Mullins said. “For us to continue to battle, Skip continue to have belief in us to get to this moment, is real special.”