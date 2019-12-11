“I feel proud of, and talking to other managers and people from other organizations also, just really proud of how hard our guys played for six months, and how hard that is to do with a team that is struggling to get wins. If you look at the way we ended the year, we probably could have won the last seven or eight series we played if we make a pitch late in the game and have a late-inning loss to lose a series. For us to be in games, with the record that we have, continuing to play hard up until the last game of the year, when we lost in extra innings to sweep Boston, I feel like our guys were together and I thought they played their butts off.”