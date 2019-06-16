Orioles manager Brandon Hyde ejected after Orioles lose run on interference call

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected after a judgment call by the umpiring crew took a run off the board in the fourth inning of Sunday’s Father’s Day matinee with the Boston Red Sox.

Trailing 2-1 after a two-run fourth inning from Boston, the Orioles responded with a pair of singles by Anthony Santander and Jonathan Villar, and had first-and-third after a fielder’s choice by Chris Davis when Keon Broxton came to the plate.

Broxton put down a sacrifice bunt, fielded by pitcher Colton Brewer, who thought about going home but instead turned and threw to first base as Santander crossed home.

The throw nearly pulled first baseman Michael Chavis off the bag, and initially, Broxton stood at the base waiting to see whether the play would be challenged and he’d be ruled safe.

Instead, the umpires met and called Santander out of the dugout and directed him back to third, instructed Davis to back to first base, and ruled Broxton out for running inside the baseline.

Hyde apparently didn’t like the explanation from home plate umpire Tripp Gibson, and was ejected once Hyde’s side of the conversation escalated beyond a calm voice.

Interference calls are not reviewable, so even if Broxton beat the throw, the play was no longer eligible for replay once the interference call was made.

Sunday’s was Hyde’s second ejection as Orioles manager, with his first coming on April 15 in Boston when he argued the application of the league’s slide rule at second base on an attempted double play by the Orioles.

Check back here throughout the season to see which players (and how many) the Orioles add to their 25-man roster during their rebuild.

After that game, Hyde said, “If I disagree with something, I'll stand up for what I believe in. I'm going to get thrown out at times. I'm going to pick my spots, and I think when I disagree with something, then I'm going to let people know.”

Hyde’s previous ejection came in a four-day stretch that included all of the Orioles’ ejections this season. Pitching coach Doug Brocail was ejected for yelling from the dugout April 14, and bench coach Tim Cossins was ejected for the same thing on April 17.

CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli