Orioles manager Brandon Hyde ejected for arguing slide rule call in Patriots Day matinee against Red Sox

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected from Monday’s Patriots Day matinee against the Boston Red Sox for arguing a slide-rule interpretation at second base after an unsuccessful replay review.

With runners on first and third and no outs in the fifth inning, Red Sox left fielder Steve Pearce hit a ground ball to third base. Rio Ruiz fielded it cleanly and relayed to second baseman Jonathan Villar.

Villar hesitated slightly before making the throw to first base as Rafael Devers appeared to slide through second base and stand up into Villar’s lower half. The throw to first was not in time.

The run would have scored either way, cutting a 4-0 Orioles lead built on a second-inning single by Renato Núñez and a three-run fourth inning capped by a Dwight Smith Jr. home run to make it 4-1.

But Hyde wanted the extra out, and after he called for a replay review and was unsuccessful in getting that, he continued to argue his case with first base umpire and crew chief Mark Wegner to the point of ejection. Hyde then went onto the infield to express his displeasure with second base umpire Jim Reynolds.

According to MLB’s rule changes in 2016 meant to protect infielders on slides at second base, a slide is considered a “bona fide slide” and does not result in an automatic double play if it begins before the base, the runner is able to reach the base with his hand or foot, the runner attempts to stay on the base after completing the slide, and the runner doesn’t change his pathway to initiate contact.

The Orioles’ issue would presumably be with the third clause.

It was Hyde’s second ejection as a coach and first coming as a manager, with his only other major league ejection coming last June 23 as the Chicago Cubs bench coach against the Cincinnati Reds.

Hyde’s was the second ejection of the series for the Orioles, as Stu Scheurwater ejected pitching coach Doug Brocail for arguing check-swing calls on Sunday.

Major league field coordinator/catching instructor Tim Cossins appeared to take over managerial duties in the dugout after Hyde was thrown out, and made the pitching change in Hyde’s stead in the seventh inning.

Karns back throwing

Hyde said the team should have a better idea of when right-hander Nate Karns, who is on the injured list with a right forearm strain, can return after they see him later this week.

Karns joined left-hander Richard Bleier (shoulder soreness) at the team's spring training facility in Sarasota this week, but they'll make the trip north to Tropicana Field to see the team's medical staff when the Orioles play the Rays beginning Tuesday.

"We're going to see him in Tampa," Hyde said. "He's doing his throwing progression, and he feels good. I think he's throwing a side here [with us] in the next couple of days, and we'll see how he looks after that, and see how he feels."

Outfielder Mark Trumbo (knee), who is also rehabbing in Sarasota, will check in with the team in Tampa Bay as well.

The rotation going forward

Hyde said right-hander Alex Cobb (lumbar strain) will throw simulated game on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, the success of which will determine if and when he can slot into the team's starting rotation this weekend when the team returns home to face the Minnesota Twins.

Dylan Bundy, David Hess, and Andrew Cashner are the three scheduled Orioles starters for the three-game set with the first-place Rays. That would put left-hander John Means on track to start the series-opener against the Twins on Friday, but he’s pitched well enough that it’s no given he’s the one to cede his rotation spot for Cobb.

