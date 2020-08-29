Orioles manager Brandon Hyde’s decision to pitch to Randal Grichuk underscores confidence in Cole Sulser

In choosing to let Cole Sulser pitch to Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk in Friday night’s 10th inning, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde again displayed the confidence he has in his unexpected closer.
Since Hyde deployed Sulser in Baltimore’s first save situation of 2020, he has continued to use the rookie right-hander exclusively in late-inning situations. Sulser, an offseason waiver claim who had made seven scoreless appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays last September, has yet to pitch earlier than the eighth inning and has been asked to pitch across multiple innings in six of his 11 outings with the Orioles.
That includes Friday, when he retired all three he faced in a tie game in the ninth and the first two he faced with a one-run lead in the 10th, keeping the potential tying run that automatically began the inning at second base right there. Then came Grichuk, continuing his tear against Baltimore by taking an elevated Sulser slider in a 1-0 count and hitting it out to center field to give the Orioles their ninth loss in 11 games.
Grichuk’s success against the Orioles is both recent and prolonged. Since he made his debut in April 2014, he’s homered 17 times in 34 games against the Orioles, tied with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the fourth most against Baltimore in that time. Last week, he sent four balls over the fence in a three-game series at Camden Yards, driving in 11. All nine of his home runs in 2020 have come in the past two weeks.
And yet, Hyde allowed Sulser to pitch to Grichuk. Hyde rationalized the decision by pointing to the hitter on deck, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the former top prospect who had already homered and doubled to extend his hitting streak to 10 games while posting a 1.104 OPS in that span.
“There’s a pretty good hitter hitting behind him, too,” Hyde said. “I know that Grichuk’s been doing damage against us, but I liked the matchup.”
The latter part is what reverberates about the decision. Despite Grichuk’s blazing streak, Hyde trusted a 30-year-old former 25th-round pick who pitched in Triple-A for parts of four straight seasons before finally reaching the majors last year to get the last out.
It’s possible Sulser was working around Grichuk anyway and Hyde was simply covering for his pitcher making a mistake. He seemingly did it later in his postgame news conference, not mentioning an apparent missed sign by Pat Valaika that caused Ryan Mountcastle to get caught stealing in the ninth when discussing the team’s baserunning issues in the game.
Sulser’s first pitch to Grichuk was a high-and-away fastball, and the 1-0 pitch might have caught far more of the plate than intended, though it’s against standard operating procedure to put the potential winning run on in such circumstances.
Instead, the at-bat ended in what was only the second home run Sulser has allowed, with Judge’s three-run shot handing the Orioles a loss in Sulser’s Camden Yards debut. He’s struggled with walks, with 10 issued in 14 2/3 innings, but he’s also held lefties to a 1-for-29 line this season, including 0-for-5 Friday.
It was the right-handed-hitting Grichuk that did him in, and Hyde can accept that. He liked the matchup. Regardless of how it ended, that speaks to his confidence in his closer.