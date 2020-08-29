Orioles manager Brandon Hyde’s decision to pitch to Randal Grichuk underscores confidence in Cole Sulser

That includes Friday, when he retired all three he faced in a tie game in the ninth and the first two he faced with a one-run lead in the 10th, keeping the potential tying run that automatically began the inning at second base right there. Then came Grichuk, continuing his tear against Baltimore by taking an elevated Sulser slider in a 1-0 count and hitting it out to center field to give the Orioles their ninth loss in 11 games.