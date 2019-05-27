Orioles manager Brandon Hyde recalls having to tell Bill Buckner to shave his signature mustache

Before talking about the Orioles’ 5-3 victory against the Detroit Tigers, manager Brandon Hyde wanted to first take a moment to remember Bill Buckner, the former All-Star who died Monday at 69 after a battle with dementia.

Hyde and Buckner were both in the Chicago Cubs organization from 2012 to 2013. In their first year together, Hyde was the minor league field coordinator, while Buckner served as the hitting coach at Class-A Boise. At the time, the Cubs had an organizational policy that players and coaches couldn’t have facial hair.

“I had to be the one to tell Bill Buckner to shave his mustache,” Hyde said with a laugh. “That was one of the worst moments of my professional career, telling this legend to lose his identity. Fortunately, he took it well and treated me really well. Sad day for baseball.

“Condolences go out to him and his family. He’s a great man.”

