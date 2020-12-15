Two years into Orioles tenure, Brandon Hyde hopes to last past rebuild: ‘It doesn’t happen overnight’

“I did feel like we made big strides as an organization, big strides as a major league club, in a lot of areas,” Hyde said. “We’ve got some of our young players to the big leagues, especially that last half of the 60-game season, you started seeing some guys that are sort of coming through our system. That’s exciting to get some youth, those guys that we like a lot with the Mountcastles, Dean Kremers, Akins, as well as we saw guys really continue to improve from the year before — Tony Santander, a lot of our guys in our bullpen. I think that we’ve just got to continue to keep getting better. This next year is more of that, giving more guys opportunity, continue to get our young guys, our young players better and really creating a core group of players to compete in the American League East going forward.”