Orioles reliever, Frederick native Branden Kline announces retirement at age 29: ‘It’s been a fun ride’

Branden Kline, a Frederick native who overcame a series of injuries to reach the majors after the Orioles took him early in the 2012 draft, announced his retirement from baseball Wednesday morning.
Kline, 29, was the Orioles’ second-round draft pick in 2012 out of the University of Virginia, beginning his career as a right-handed starter. But a broken right fibula cost him much of the 2013 season, and he missed all of 2016 and 2017 because of three elbow surgeries, including Tommy John reconstruction surgery.
Kline returned as an effective reliever, posting a 1.64 ERA between High-A and Double-A and earning 17 saves in 44 outings. On April 20, 2019, he earned his long-awaited promotion to Baltimore, pitching two innings of two-run relief in a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.
“It was about 25 years of work that went into that,” Kline said afterward. “… It’s unreal. I really can’t put it into words. Just with the guys coming, saying congratulations, I still couldn’t put it into perspective what I just accomplished.”
It was the first of 37 appearances he made for the Orioles between 2019 and 2020, with a 5.48 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 46 innings. Kline became a free agent in October after the Orioles removed him from their 40-man roster for the second time in a year.
“Dear Baseball, We both knew this day would eventually come......Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, and my family, over the past 25 years!” Kline wrote in an Instagram post. “You’ve given me great friends, life-changing experiences, as well as a career that I’ve cherished for the last 8 years.
“I’m happy to officially announce my retirement from this wonderful game. It’s been a fun ride.”
With many of Baltimore’s minor league teams also being in Maryland, Kline spent much of his professional career playing in his home state. Wednesday, those teams congratulated him on his career, including the Frederick Keys, an Orioles minor league affiliate while Kline grew up there before losing that status this offseason.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
“Hometown kid, hometown team,” the Orioles tweeted. “Branden Kline lived a kid’s dream.”