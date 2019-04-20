Branden Kline completes ‘journey’ with call-up to Orioles for doubleheader vs. Twins

Branden Kline’s white lab-German Shepherd mix, Zoey, was born Oct. 6, 2015, the same day he underwent Tommy John surgery to reconstruct his right elbow.

“I make a joke my dog and my arm are the exact same age,” Kline, 27, said with a smile Saturday from inside the Orioles’ clubhouse, the site where the journey that never took him too far from home finally culminated in a major league call-up.

Kline will serve as the Orioles’ 26th man for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles’ second-round pick in the 2012 draft out of Virginia, Kline grew up in Frederick, but the path from there to Baltimore was far longer than the hour-long drive between locations.

In 2013, a broken right fibula required surgery. A platelet-rich plasma injection in May 2015 preceded the Tommy John surgery, and two 2017 arthroscopic procedures on the back of the elbow followed.

After three lost seasons, he returned last year as a reliever, his big arm and breaking pitches playing to the tune of a 2.88 ERA in 44 games between High-A Frederick and Double-A Bowie, with 17 saves along the way.

So when Triple-A Norfolk manager Gary Kendall interrupted Kline’s efforts on a Sudoku puzzle to call him into his office and deliver the good news, Kline became overwhelmed.

“I cried for a solid 30 minutes after I got the news,” he said. “It was obviously excitement, but at the same time, it was the journey to get here, one injury after the other, after the other. I let my emotions kind of go. As guys were congratulating me, other things would pop up. The fact that I grew up 45 minutes away. The fact that I grew up coming to these games as a little kid and that I’d potentially have the opportunity of going out there on the same field that I watched a lot of guys from the seats.

“I’m a little bit of a softie, but everything is good now.”

He cried some more after he told his wife, Sarah. He had tried to get her to come down to Harbor Park Stadium so he could share news of the call-up face to face instead of by phone, but their 1-year-old daughter, Adalyn, was sleeping. Luckily, the Tides’ game was rained out, allowing Kline to get home early to tell Sarah before calling his parents and hers.

He figured to have 15 to 20 friends and family at Camden Yards on Saturday to potentially see his debut, plus whoever his mom might have told and gathered for the occasion. Kline will officially be added to the roster between games, when another move will have to be made to add right-hander Alex Cobb for the Game 2 start.

The Orioles will need to remove one player after the second game to get back down to a 25-man roster.

“There's a lot of moving parts today,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

Although Kline is a logical option to be sent down after the doubleheader, Hyde said the Orioles will wait to evaluate their pitching until after the two games. Hyde enjoyed watching Kline pitch in spring training, where the pitcher recorded eight strikeouts with one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Kline realized his stuff could get the guys he had watched on TV out.

Still, Kline knows this journey could be far shorter than the one that brought him here, so he plans to savor every moment.

“For right now, all I know is I’m here,” Kline said. “Try to help the team today at some point, whether that’s the second game or whatnot. Right now, I’m just taking it moment by moment, not even day by day, trying to soak everything in as best as I possibly can.”

