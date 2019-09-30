Brady Anderson, longtime part of Orioles front office, leaving organization after 2019 season

Former Orioles All-Star outfielder and one-time vice president of baseball operations Brady Anderson won’t be back with the organization after the 2019 season, according to an industry source, removing one of the last vestiges from the previous front office after a year of transition.
Anderson, who was part of the Orioles’ three-person interim leadership team after executive vice president Dan Duquette was dismissed last October along with scouting director Gary Rajsich and farm director Brian Graham, spent 2019 in an advisory role on the fitness and conditioning side.
Under executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias, however, Anderson didn’t have the influence in baseball operations like he grew to have previously. When Duquette and manager Buck Showalter were the prominent figures on the baseball side earlier this decade for the Orioles, Anderson grew to have significant sway, with involvement in free agent negotiations, player development and more.
In the offseason ahead of the 2018 season, he had a significant role in the early spring signings of pitchers Alex Cobb and Andrew Cashner, and during the 2018 season, oversaw the two-week break Chris Davis took to try and find his swing again. Davis homered on his first swing upon his return.
But with Elias’ hiring last November, Anderson’s role became increasingly unclear. He took a leave this year for family reasons, and now becomes the latest member of the organization with long ties to the team who won’t be back in 2020.
Elias and his staff have let go have around 30 scouts, front office staffers, and player development personnel in an effort to remake the baseball side of the organization. It’s unclear, however, whether Anderson is leaving on his own volition or not.
MASNSports.com first reported Anderson was not returning to the organization.