Orioles fans captured on camera give beleaguered city something to smile about

Just as Baltimore let out a collective yawn for the final days of a dismal Orioles season, an act of kindness caught on camera has stolen the hearts of thousands.
A man wearing a gray jersey for former Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones snagged a foul ball during this week’s home stand against the Tampa Bay Rays and leaned across a row of chairs to hand a red-headed boy dressed in a Marvel T-shirt the prize.
The boy erupted in a smile and turned back to give the stranger a hug.
Drawing more than 85,000 votes on Reddit, the post entitled “A kind and compassionate act is often its own reward” has gone viral.
“It’s all about the kids man. What a cool thing to see!” one user said.
“His joy is contagious. This was a beautiful exchange," another wrote.
The beleaguered Orioles might not be winning games lately, but a night at the ballpark can still be the stuff of dreams for youngest fans.
A Major League Baseball tweet from earlier in the week shows a young Orioles fan in awe over a foul ball he claimed during D.J. Stewart’s at-bat against the Kansas City Royals. The boy kisses and cradles the ball on the clip under the banner: “This kid’s reaction to getting a foul ball is everything.”
A letter from 9-year-old Henry Frasca to Orioles first baseman Chris Davis provides another bright spot this season. Henry – a Boston Red Sox fan – offered some inspiring words to Davis, once considered among the top sluggers in the game and a key player in the Orioles’ quest to get back to the World Series.
“I want to tell you two things,” Henry wrote to Davis, who has struggled in recent seasons for hits. “How many hits you get has nothing to do with how good a person you are. You weren’t a better person when you were hitting more home runs. You aren’t a worse person now.
“Secondly, you’re incredible. Don’t forget. You hit 50 home runs in a season. You’re really good. You’ve got to believe in yourself, and I’m going to believe in you. There’ll be one Red Sox fan rooting for you.”
If the action on the field disappoints, look to the stands for a pick-me-up.