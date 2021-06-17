xml:space="preserve">
Orioles prospects with the Bowie Baysox | PHOTOS

Orioles catching prospect Adley Rutschman, right, talks with top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez, left, during a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Kenneth K. Lam
Jun 17, 2021
Some of the Orioles' top prospects play during a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles catching prospect Adley Rutschman, right, talks with top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez, left, during a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles catching prospect Adley Rutschman plays in a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles catching prospect Adley Rutschman plays in a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles prospect Cadyn Grenier plays in a Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez pitches in a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez pitches in a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez and other prospects play in a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles prospect Cadyn Grenier plays in a Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles catching prospect Adley Rutschman plays in a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles catching prospect Adley Rutschman plays in a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles prospect Cadyn Grenier plays in a Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles prospect Cadyn Grenier plays in a Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez pitches in a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles Double-A affiliate Bowie Baysox pitching coach Justin Ramsey pictured during game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez pitches in a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles catching prospect Adley Rutschman, signals to pitcher during a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles catching prospect Adley Rutschman, signals to teammates during a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez pitches in a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez pitches in a Bowie Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
Orioles top prospects play in a Baysox game on June 15, 2021.
