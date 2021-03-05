Orioles observation’s on Matt Harvey’s spring debut, DJ Stewart’s injury, and a big blast from Ryan Mountcastle

DUNEDIN, FLA. — It’s been a decade since Orioles right-hander Matt Harvey had to make a club out of spring training the way he does as a minor league free agent in Orioles camp. That means he knows everything he does will be scrutinized, from his side work and bullpen sessions on the back fields to games like Friday’s against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Harvey pitched two innings and allowed three runs on four hits in his first time out for the Orioles, and his impressions of the outing were as mixed as his thoughts on it.
“Every start matters in my mind,” Harvey said. “Obviously, it’s the first one and I know what I did wrong and I know kind of the fix, I guess. …
“I’m not happy about the results today. But being able to kind of pinpoint what the mistakes were is something I’ll work on this week and hopefully fix by my next start.”
Harvey, the former New York Mets star who has been a transient pitcher over the last few years as he’s looked to get himself back on track, came to the Orioles in search of a team whose culture of using pitch data and technology to improve pitchers matched the appetite he’d developed for that this winter.
Even when the team does live batting practices or simulated games, it stands to reason he’s still had the data and information available to him on every pitch he’s thrown while he was on the mound. Now began the test of seeing what it looked like against another team, and he had plenty to take away from it.
“I think it’s been so long that I’ve been able to really feel comfortable throwing even my fastball that today was a big step in the right direction, knowing that what we’ve been doing mechanically and physically in the back fields is paying off,” Harvey said. “I think being able to really trust the work that we’ve put in between starts and not babying the off-speed like I did today is the next step. I’m happy about the mechanics, the work that we’ve been doing. I feel great. Fastball is coming out good. Now, it’s just time to get everything clicking and get the off-speed kind of where my fastball is.”
Harvey got an out on his first pitch of the game, and almost had a second on a ground ball to Pat Valaika at shortstop on which the throw pulled Tyler Nevin off the bag. A double and a hit batter loaded the bases, and Harvey had two outs when Randal Grichuk doubled to score two.
Danny Jansen went with a slider on the outside corner of the plate and took it out to right-center field for a home run. He got out of the inning relatively quickly after that and his day was done.
When Harvey admitted how bad his numbers were at some of his last spots, he was talking about the pitch-data numbers, not exactly the public stats. His fastball averaged 93.2 mph, but it’s unclear what kind of movement it had.
Manager Brandon Hyde said he liked the life on the pitch, and Harvey said the swings and contact he got on it was a positive.
“They didn’t do really much on the fastball and I got some early outs and some weak contact off the bat, which, for me, that’s a good sign,” Harvey said.
On the rest of his pitches, he said he wasn’t throwing them with the same conviction as his fastball and was punished for it. The hits that did the most damage came off a slider to Jansen and a changeup to Grichuk.
Harvey said that’s the next step in showing his planned transformation as a pitcher is paying off.
“I think this early in camp, and kind where things are, we’ve done a lot with my mechanics,” Harvey said. “Those felt pretty good today. I think trusting those and getting deeper into camp and really throwing the fastball the way I did today, continuing that and then obviously being able to really let go on the off-speed stuff is the big improvement that I need to do from today.”
Stewart slowed
DJ Stewart was one of the talks of Orioles camp with home runs in his first two starts of the spring. He left Friday’s game after awkwardly stepping on first base while beating out a potential double-play ball early in the third inning Friday.
Hyde said after the game that Stewart’s hamstring tightened up on him, and though there’s not much long-term concern at the moment, those are never simple injuries to work through.
Stewart, though, doesn’t seem to have much between him and making this team. Even as Hyde said before the game that there were going to be tough roster decisions, those haven’t made themselves evident yet. As long as he’s healthy, he’ll be going north with the Orioles next month.
Mountcastle breaks out
With Stewart’s home runs, Austin Hays’ and Cedric Mullins’ every-other-day show of one-upping each other as the alternating center fielders, and all of Anthony Santander’s walks, rookie left fielder Ryan Mountcastle was about the only outfielder not to have a big moment so far this spring.
Most of his at-bats were the rollover to third base type in his first three starts. He erased that with a towering home run on a down-and-in fastball from Anthony Kay in the third inning, one that traveled 406 feet and was 109.2 mph off the bat, according to MLB’s Statcast data.
Mountcastle, whose mission from the Orioles has been to improve his plate discipline, said he’d spent the first week letting pitches to drive go and putting himself in bad counts, losing the upper hand in at-bats. His aggression paid off Friday.
“I just think that Ryan’s been a little bit off-time,” Hyde said. “He’s kind of been coming around it a little bit, some choppers to the left side, and that one he really stayed through the baseball. Beautiful swing and a long home run to left field. Nice adjustment by Ryan.”
Around the horn
Right-hander Félix Hernández will start Saturday for the Orioles against the Detroit Tigers at 6:05 p.m. … Rule 5 picks Mac Sceroler and Tyler Wells each struggled in their second outings of the spring Friday.