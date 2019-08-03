Orioles bats quiet again in 5-2 loss to Blue Jays

Few, if any, would have counted Hanser Alberto and Stevie Wilkerson as the Orioles’ spark plugs when this forsaken season began.
Yet their absence in Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, owed to each fouling a ball off his leg the previous night, was conspicuous as the Orioles were flat with their bats early and didn’t support an improved effort from Aaron Brooks before an announced crowd of 16,331 fans at Camden Yards.
“Both of those guys give you great effort and ... a lot of energy, but they haven’t played before,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “But I’m disappointed. I thought we really swung the bat well on the road, and this last month. The first two days of this month, we just haven’t squared many balls up.”
Brooks, to be fair, put them in an early hole when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Freddy Galvis had run-scoring hits in a 30-pitch first inning. Only a home run by Galvis in the fourth inning added to the Orioles’ deficit with Brooks (2-5) on the mound.
For the first time in five starts for the Orioles (36-73), Brooks pitched into the sixth inning, when Gabriel Ynoa allowed a home run to Brandon Drury.
By the end of the sixth, the Orioles had managed just four hits — two apiece by Anthony Santander and Richie Martin. Chris Davis broke the Orioles’ drought with a two-run home run in the seventh, but Paul Fry allowed a run in the ninth to account for the final margin after Mychal Givens pitched a perfect eighth.
Trey Mancini grounded into a fielder’s choice with two on and two out to end the game.
250 for Davis
Davis’ ninth home run of the season was his 250th since joining the Orioles, with his 1,110 games in Baltimore surpassing Eddie Murray as the fastest player in team history to reach that threshold with the franchise.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know I was close to it,” said Davis, who allowed that 300 for his career is the goal he’s been focused on. “Any kind of record that you can tie or break, especially here, it means a lot. For me, I feel like it’s been such a fun ride. It’s been a little bit up and down lately, but looking back, it’s been a lot of fun over the years to play here, to wear this uniform and to get to know some of the guys who played here before me, and get to know a little bit more of the history.”
After nearly going hitless on the three-city western swing that preceded this homestand, Davis has hits in three straight games.
Run it out
The speedy rookie Martin took advantage of his best trait yet again Friday with two infield singles, his 13th and 14th such hits of his season. In something of a balanced offensive attack, he has 14 infield singles with 15 that went to the outfield and 13 extra-base this, along with 13 walks.
Martin’s .193 batting average is his highest of the season, though Alberto came off the bench to hit for him in the ninth inning. Alberto flew out to left field.