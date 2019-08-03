Orioles bats quiet again in 5-2 loss to Blue Jays

“Honestly, I didn’t even know I was close to it,” said Davis, who allowed that 300 for his career is the goal he’s been focused on. “Any kind of record that you can tie or break, especially here, it means a lot. For me, I feel like it’s been such a fun ride. It’s been a little bit up and down lately, but looking back, it’s been a lot of fun over the years to play here, to wear this uniform and to get to know some of the guys who played here before me, and get to know a little bit more of the history.”