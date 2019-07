Orioles drop series finale to Blue Jays, 6-1, enter All-Star break at league-worst 27-62

The Orioles' recent run of good baseball couldn't overcome their propensity to lose on Sundays, with a 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre wrapping up their first half at a league-worst 27-62 entering the All-Star break.

The Sunday blues began quickly when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run home run off Asher Wojciechowski in a long first inning, and though Wojciechowski settled in, he allowed another run in the fourth on a ground-rule double by Danny Jansen.

Toronto tacked on three more runs off relievers Shawn Armstrong and Richard Bleier in the sixth inning, putting the game out of reach.

The Orioles managed just six hits, with their only run coming on an opposite-field home run by catcher Chance Sisco in the seventh inning, his sixth of the year.

Sisco singled and Renato Núñez doubled in a fruitless ninth-inning rally, consigning the Orioles to their 12th Sunday loss in 14 tries.

Davis heating up

With a double in the second inning and a single in the fifth, first baseman Chris Davis accounted for most of the Orioles' success at the plate. He walked in his third at-bat, leaving his batting average at .189 entering the All-Star break.

Davis has hits in four straight games and has raised his average from .172 to .189 in that span.

Still no Givens

Closer Mychal Givens wasn't required to pitch with a big deficit most of the game, meaning he'll have over a week to rest after his home plate collision making a tag Wednesday in Tampa Bay kept him out of the first two games of this series.

The rest of the Orioles bullpen was put to work, with Armstrong, Bleier, Gabriel Ynoa, and Paul Fry working in relief of Wojciechowski.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli