Orioles have hide-your-eyes day as they keep hiding starters in Sarasota, lose 14-2 to Blue Jays

"I think it depends on who it is, depends on experience,” Hyde said. “Someone like Cobb and LeBlanc, Milone, these guys with some service time, guys that have pitched in a lot of major league games, had a lot of major league spring trainings, they have a pretty good feel and sense for getting built up and what it takes for them to get ready. We would like to see them pitch in games as much as possible, but we can get quality work in in the backfield, also.”