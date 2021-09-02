xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
After Orioles rally, Randal Grichuk’s sacrifice fly in 8th gives Blue Jays a 5-4 win and series victory

Jon Meoli
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 01, 2021 10:27 PM

An Orioles comeback Wednesday night in Toronto was only enough to leave the game up to their bullpen, which after some tense moments in the middle innings finally yielded in the eighth.

Dillon Tate left a pair of runners in scoring position for Marcos Diplán with one out in the eighth, and a medium-depth sacrifice fly by Randal Grichuk was enough to push across the go-ahead run in the Blue Jays’ 5-4 win at Rogers Centre to hand Toronto the series.

It was tied in the eighth after the Orioles (41-91), trailing 4-2, battled back with a run-scoring single by Austin Wynns in the sixth and an RBI double by Trey Mancini in the seventh.

The deficit that Wynns and Mancini erased was the responsibility of Matt Harvey, who allowed a first-inning home run by Marcus Semien and an eventful fourth inning that featured three runs on four hits and a pair of steals.

He was pulled after 71 pitches through four innings, but the deficit stayed at 4-2 thanks to Conner Greene in the fifth. Tanner Scott finished the sixth for Greene, and Jorge López, pitching a second straight day, stranded two for Scott in a tense seventh.

But Tate didn’t have his best stuff and took the loss for the second time in three games this week against the Blue Jays.

Mancini makes it happen

Perhaps Wednesday can be a spark for Mancini to finish strong after a difficult August. He drove in just four runs while batting .224 with a .554 OPS last month, but came up with a big hit for the Orioles to tie the game Wednesday.

Patience is a virtue

As the Orioles have fallen off in the second half, they haven’t always been willing to take a walk when it’s available. That changed to an extent Wednesday.

The Orioles walked six times, including bases-loaded walks for Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle in the second inning. It was their most walks since they worked nine July 28 against the Miami Marlins.

ORIOLES@YANKEES

Friday, 7:05 p.m.

Latest Baltimore Orioles

TV: MASN Radio: 105.7 FM

