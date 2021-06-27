With stars sitting and fresh faces called up, Orioles fall to Blue Jays, 5-2, to complete series in Buffalo

On a day two of their most productive batters began the afternoon off and a third landed on the injured list, an Orioles lineup mostly composed of fresh call-ups and scuffling fixtures couldn’t piece together enough offense to avoid a 5-2 loss Sunday afternoon to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Before the game — played at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York — the Orioles (24-54) shuffled their roster. Shortstop Freddy Galvis, who had started 71 of their first 77 games, was placed on the 10-day IL with a right quadriceps strain suffered Saturday that manager Brandon Hyde said will keep him out one to two months. With Galvis being a free agent at the end of the year, the injury not only cost Baltimore the veteran infielder, but also one of its most logical trade chips.
They added two infielders in his place, calling up Ramón Urías and Domingo Leyba, as well as outfielder Ryan McKenna, with infielder Stevie Wilkerson and right-hander Konner Wade optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. All three of those promoted players were in Sunday’s lineup. Leyba and Urías manned the middle infielder, while McKenna played center and batted leadoff as Cedric Mullins, who was named an All-Star finalist Sunday, received a scheduled day off, though he pinch-hit in the ninth.
Trey Mancini was also held out of the lineup, with Hyde hoping to give him a “breather.” Since homering twice last Sunday, Mancini entered the series finale having gone 2-for-24 with 11 strikeouts. In the Orioles’ strongest comeback effort, he pinch-hit with the bases loaded and grounded out to end a threat in the seventh.
That groundout followed a walk to Ryan Mountcastle, the fourth straight game the swing-happy rookie has walked. The only member of the starting lineup who began the day with an OPS above .714, Mountcastle homered in the first to continue his torrid June.
The Blue Jays (39-36) tied the game against Jorge López in the second on a bases-loaded double play, with slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. giving them the lead with a two-run double in the third.
An RBI double from Urías got the Orioles within a run in the fifth, but Toronto answered back in their half. López was a strike from stranding two in scoring position before Cavan Biggio doubled on an 0-2 count to score both runners and provide the game’s final margin.
The Orioles ended their 20-game road losing streak with a 6-5 come-from-behind win Friday night, but another loss Sunday marked their 16th in their past 18 games.
Tate brings the heat
After 1 ⅓ scoreless innings of relief from Tyler Wells, Dillon Tate pitched a dazzling two innings.
Statcast tracked one of his pitches at 99.6 mph — far exceeding his previous career high of 98.1 mph — as he struck out five of the six batters he faced.
Around the horn
» After being designated for assignment earlier this week, knuckleballer Mickey Jannis cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.
» The Orioles have not yet decided will start Tuesday’s road game against the Houston Astros. The rotation spot belonged to Dean Kremer before he was optioned on Friday.
ORIOLES@ASTROS
Monday, 8:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2 Radio: 105.7 FM