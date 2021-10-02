Orioles ace John Means’ season ends with 10-1 loss to Blue Jays

The outing left him with a 4.88 ERA after coming off the injured list, though he entered Saturday with seven straight starts allowing three runs or fewer. The Orioles (52-109) lost 10 of Means’ 11 final starts and 16 of 19 after the no-hitter. Saturday was not the first time Means had trouble keeping the ball in the yard, with the three home runs bringing him to 30 allowed on the year, but it was largely the only time damage was done against him; he ended the year allowing the third-fewest base runners per inning of any pitcher in Orioles history, among those who worked as many frames as he did.